Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $365,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.84.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

