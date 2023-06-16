Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

