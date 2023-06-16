Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,935,400 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 471.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 3.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $48,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $460,000.

PEY opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0706 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

