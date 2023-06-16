Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 34,899 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.86% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $43,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,876,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

