Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 492,625 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,625 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.27% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $49,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,734,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,105,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

