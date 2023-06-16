Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,979 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $51,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 185,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

