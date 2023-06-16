Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $60,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of CAT opened at $247.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.28. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

