Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,135 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $57,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $4,291,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

