Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $399.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $401.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

