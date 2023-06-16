Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,942 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $49,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

