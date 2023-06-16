Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $44.75 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,541 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $44,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.11 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.