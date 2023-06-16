Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $47.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,138 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $47,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after acquiring an additional 347,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

