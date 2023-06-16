Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $51.63 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 301,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 106,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $428.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

