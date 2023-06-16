Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $54.60 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

