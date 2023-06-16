Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $55.23 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,109 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 3.62% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $55,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after buying an additional 1,751,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 1,483,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,550,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,576,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 1,011,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

