Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $56.47 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,349 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.45% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $56,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.