Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $99.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $99,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

