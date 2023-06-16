Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,351 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 5.13% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $52,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ALTL opened at $37.41 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

