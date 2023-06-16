Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $60,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after acquiring an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

