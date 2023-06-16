Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 17,419 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $96,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,271,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

