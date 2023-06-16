Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 23,033 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,901 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $495.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.