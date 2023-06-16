Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 25,129 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.72% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $50,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $76.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

