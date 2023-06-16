Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,689 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $711.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

