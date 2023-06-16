Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,193 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $87,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.