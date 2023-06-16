Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 58,480 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $44,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.05. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

