Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 64,065 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,065 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $42,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average of $192.71.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.