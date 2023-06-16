Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $178.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.