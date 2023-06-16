Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,011 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $48,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

