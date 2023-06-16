Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,961 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 6.51% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $60,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 184,569 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 585,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 228,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 988,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.