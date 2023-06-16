Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 2.31% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $48,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,234,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,084 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,774,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 258,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 646,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

