Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.57% of Invesco QQQ worth $802,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.67 and its 200-day moving average is $317.97.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

