Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $93,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

