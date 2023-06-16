Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 150,641 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,641 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $56,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 754,171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.