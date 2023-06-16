Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $59.29 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 492,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.1 %

META opened at $281.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $722.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $283.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

