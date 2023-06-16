Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,072 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.38% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $42,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

