Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $95.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.