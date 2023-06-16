Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $55,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 96,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.