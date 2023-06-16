Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Cut by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.24% of Nucor worth $80,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Nucor by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,526,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $151.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

