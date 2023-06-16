NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NS opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.84. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile



NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

