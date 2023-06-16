NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $426.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $432.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

