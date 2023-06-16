NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $432.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.71 and a 200-day moving average of $243.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

