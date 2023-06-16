Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 188,000 shares of company stock worth $56,480. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.