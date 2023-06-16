Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. 297,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 378,604 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $18.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

