Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance
OCLCF opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. Oracle Co. Japan has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.
Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile
