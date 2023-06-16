Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

