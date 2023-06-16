OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

