Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
OTSKF opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $39.85.
About Otsuka
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.