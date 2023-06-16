Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $41,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 253,813 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

