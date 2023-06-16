Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

