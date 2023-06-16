Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 38,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

